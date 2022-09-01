The article about Corky and Lenny’s matriarch Gloria Kurland’s 90th birthday is yet another memory. The end may surprise or amuse you. Take your pick.
You may remember Perkal’s deli on East 105th Street and Earl Avenue, if I recall correctly. My best friend was Rudy Perkal. His parents made it clear that he could get any degree from Cleveland College, but after that, he would be in charge of the deli’s intended new location at Cedar-Center. This was World War II time. Rudy thought otherwise.
After graduating, he and Audrey moved to California, where he became a top ad executive. Otherwise, there could have been two prime deli’s. Fast forward. My wife, Rose, and I made frequent trips from the Rockville Pike area of suburban Maryland back to the South Euclid area.
We always had a meal at Corky and Lenny’s. One time when I was paying the check, she wandered over to the counter. Curiously, she wanted to compare its price for corned beef with what we had in Maryland. “How much is a pound of corned beef?” she asked the counterman. It may not have been the first time he was asked that. Without blinking an eye, he coldly responded, “Sixteen ounces.” Cross my heart, it’s true.
David H. Brown
North Bethesda, Md.