Regarding a lawyer accusing Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan of antisemitism. (“Lawyer: UH mayor discriminates against Orthodox Jews,” Aug. 6)
Wow. This was truly a saga able to paint so many of us in University Heights in some ugly colors. I am a 48-year-resident of what is labeled as “the western side of the city” and as the child of Holocaust survivors, I can attest that I have never been “affiliated with the Church of the Gesu.”
Attorney Dale Markowitz’s constant references to the “Green Road Ghetto” is vile to those of us whose loved ones were subjected to living in the real ghettos of Nazi Europe. Not one of my neighbors has ever uttered a negative word about Orthodox Jews or about any of the diverse nearby residents. The issue here is not related to the folks living in our community, with whom we’ve celebrated joyous and sometimes painful milestones, or to the issue of antisemitism. That is pure rubbish.
This is about a residential community, made up of closely spaced homes, tidy yards and playing children. We have always conducted our businesses, dined out, or worshiped on the main streets that enclose our city, such as Cedar and South Green roads.
As such, I do not want any businesses to operate on the peaceful, quiet, safe streets. Thus, Markowitz and others who are pulling out the antisemitism card, please go home to your lovely suburban home and give thanks that there are not 500 people attending worship services next door to you.
Adrienne Yelsky
University Heights