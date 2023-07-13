While the inept, corrupt Biden administration continues to willfully and endlessly fund Ukraine with billions of our hard-earned tax dollars in their war with the Russians, our own border is dangerously left insecure, ignored and neglected.
Since President Joe Biden took over the White House, I believe our nation’s security, military preparedness and prestige around the world have fallen; our enemies are emboldened and our allies lost faith in us. Our departments of justice, state, education, commerce, and the FBI, National Security Agency and several other of our intelligence agencies, to name a few, have been politicized. We elected our leaders to lead us, responsibly and truthfully. What we have seen lately out of this regime is anything but that. Whether Democrat or Republican, let us all unite as Americans. May God bless America.
Joel Weiner
Mayfield Heights