We are thrilled to get to support three public education advocates for the Beachwood Board of Education this fall. Wendy Leatherberry, Jillian DeLong and Kim Allamby each have strong backgrounds that will make them uniquely qualified and effective board members.
DeLong is an accounting professional already serving on the board, Leatherberry is a nonprofit professional who previously served on the board in Cleveland Heights-University Heights School District and Allamby is an involved community member and empathetic problem solver. Together, they will strengthen our schools.
These three women will be strong leaders for our community, Please join us in voting for DeLong, Leatherberry and Allamby.
Shana and Jason Wallenstein
Beachwood