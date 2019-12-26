Why is it that the Cleveland Jewish News appears to be taking on the feel of Channel 19 news – tabloid-type articles that seem to carry a “shock and awe” intent? (“Beachwood settles with mayor’s secretary over allegation,” Dec. 20)
What was the point of the most recent article on Beachwood Mayor Martin Horwitz, and the city’s internal administration? Why stoke the embers of a fire that appeared to be intentionally set and subsequently put out over six weeks ago? Devoting a quarter page to attorney Ken Fisher’s totally redacted invoice to the city of Beachwood that showed and said nothing was further evidence of the folly of this article.
Let’s cut to the chase. If the Cleveland Jewish News has some compelling verifiable evidence of the mayor’s and/or the city’s wrongdoing, put it out there. Otherwise, stop the cryptic articles and move on.
Rodger Cahn
Chagrin Falls