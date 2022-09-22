I work in a new, beautiful elementary school with bells and whistles – new furniture, air conditioning, “Lite-Brite” and Lego walls, and an indoor slide. Yet, I miss the neighborhood school intimacy. Formerly, teachers were able to access support personnel more readily and see colleagues around the building. Now, teachers have largely remained in their sections. Younger students were more confident navigating the hallways independently, had opportunities to visit former teachers and siblings.
Older buildings don’t adversely affect learning if they are well-equipped, have appropriate lighting, space and facilities. Replacing windows, carpeting, roofing materials, or whatever needs to be updated is understandable and reasonable. I may update my older house – rewire or improve internet access, fix windows, replace the roof – but I am not knocking it down because newer is always better.
The research shows that the learning climate – creating opportunities for children to feel safe, have appropriate resources, and trusted, caring people around them – is the most important variable in learning.
Building conditions in Beachwood schools do matter, but investing in teachers, programming and educational materials, is where I want my tax dollars to go. School initiatives should prioritize student mental health, inclusivity/diversity, and data-based decision making. Parents move into our district because of the quality of education, not building aesthetics.
Voters strongly opposed a new elementary building a few years ago. Working in both older elementary buildings and in a new building, it’s in the best interest of teachers and students to preserve the intimacy and accessibility of the smaller neighborhood schools.
Wendy Firestone
Beachwood