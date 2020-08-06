This is the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School’s milestone year – 50 years as an incredible Jewish community day school. As we celebrate all that Mandel Jewish Day school has become, we turn toward the future and feel gratitude for its bright next chapter. Helping to usher in the next 50 years of providing an extraordinary education is our new head of school, Jay Leberman. I could not be more thrilled to introduce you to Jay, as he will be an asset to the school and our greater Jewish community.
After a comprehensive worldwide search, the Mandel Jewish Day School was awarded with Jay’s acceptance. The search committee, guided by Carney Sandoe, was comprised of community leaders, educators and board members, and was further guided by the expertise of the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland. As a part of the search committee, I can say firsthand that Jay Leberman was the most impressive candidate – one that embodies all of Mandel Jewish Day School’s philosophies and core values, as he is supportive of each and every child, and is a believer in all forms of learning.
Please join me in welcoming Jay Leberman to Mandel Jewish Day School and to the Cleveland Jewish community. May he be a ray of light for our community and our children
for years to come. While our current world provides daily uncertainty, we trust that Jay will dedicate himself to providing the best education has to offer everyday.
Margaret Richards Frankel, D.M.D.
Member, Search Committee
Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School