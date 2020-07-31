The first page headline article in the July 17 Cleveland Jewish News reports on the misconduct of former Solon band director Edward L. Kline (not related to me). The article continues to occupy most of Pages 6 through 10.
The “Beech Brook Battleground” zoning article covers most of the rest of the first page and all of Page 4. These articles may well be of interest to some readers, but Jewish? And this selection of front page stories is quite typical, along with inclusion of the Columbus Jewish News, in the CJN these days. Columbus is a nice town with many fine Jews, but so are many other cities in Ohio.
I believe most CJN readers check who died and then perhaps who got married, had a zillionth wedding anniversary, bar and bat mitzvahs and then perhaps names of people they know. Why not cut the cost of subscribing in half, let The Plain Dealer get all the non-Jewish news and let ad revenue cover the rest?
Or last resort – change the name of the CJN to “The Occasionally Jewish Cleveland News.”
Howard A. Kline
Shaker Heights