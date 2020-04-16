In times past, the main purposes of public schools were to have an informed electorate and develop children’s abilities for them to become productive citizens. Education was deemed so worthy a goal that everyone in society had to contribute to it; and so we support our schools financially.
Over time, education has ballooned to include entitlements. We pay for transportation so that pupils can reach their schools; for meals, because children cannot learn when hungry; for extracurricular activities.
When did it become our responsibility to feed other people’s children? My family was poor in my childhood, but my parents fed me breakfast. I fed my children breakfast.
As my parents’ finances improved, I took music lessons. Now, we must support the interests of other children. Yes, extracurriculars have value. However, they cost money, which continual levies demand from us.
To paraphrase Shaker Heights City School District Superintendent David Glasner, parochial school teachers provide teaching and learning for each student; cafeterias provide nutrition for all children; special educators provide individualized supports; and nurses provide health care. (“Crisis shows why we shouldn’t take public schools for granted,” March 27)
Mishlei says, “Educate the child according to his way,” wisdom that public schools didn’t invent. These schools do not have the range of clubs that public schools do, because their budgets are more constrained. They cannot go to the public every two to three years to demand more money.
We must support public education, but while our children are of school age, we should be able to direct our taxes to schools of our choice.
Chaya Tabak
Cleveland Heights