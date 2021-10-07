Y.B. Reis’s letter in the Sept. 17 Cleveland Jewish News (“Letter writer off the mark”) contains a lot of foolishness, but one item really stood out for me: the claim that “Palestinians enjoy a better standard of life since 1967.”
I hear distinct echoes of the claims made by American slave holders and their apologists in the distant past, by apartheid apologists in the not so distant past. And even better, they got Christianity. I doubt Reis has ever visited with or talked to Palestinians, but he ought to try to.
Joe Buchwald Gelles
Cleveland Heights