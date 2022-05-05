Letter writer Michael A. Dover is entitled to his opinion concerning the Iran deal which his letter makes clear he explicitly supports. (“Respect Brown, Turner ‘More Qualified,” April 22)
Since Iran is on record since 1979 as having a primary foreign policy goal of the annihilation of Israel and its Jewish population, Israel’s public opposition to the Iran deal carries a certain credibility that neither Dover nor anyone else can match. Israel, after having 27,000 of its citizens murdered by Arabs since Nov. 30, 1947, (the equivalent of 1,181,250 Americans as a percentage of the population) knows its security needs better than Dover or anyone else in Cleveland.
It would appear that those supporting the Iran deal, including Dover for whatever reason, fail to understand the existential threat that Iran poses to Israel and its Jewish population every day.
Richard Sherman
Margate, Fla.