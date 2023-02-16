Cleveland Jewish News letter writer David Goldberg mocks Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for saying Israel is the nation state of the Jewish people, yet Article 80 of the U.N. Charter – an international treaty that all 193 members are required to obey – declares all of what is Israel including Judea and Samaria to be the reconstituted homeland of the Jewish people. (“Israel faces Threat From Within,” Feb. 3)
As far as countries that “helped Israel establish the state of Israel,” Goldberg is ignorant of or willfully denies the fact that the United States in 1948 and for many years after, enforced a total arms embargo on Israel. It required the tiny nascent state of Israel to defend itself against the genocidal onslaught of five Arab armies in May 1948, with arms from Czechoslovakia by way of Russia. Even in June 1967, the Israeli air force used French Mirages because of the continuing United States arms embargo.
From the safe environs of Shaker Heights, Goldberg refuses to recognize that Israel’s diverse democratic electorate recently made its decision – notwithstanding the obfuscation (clouds?) of the mainstream media in the United States primarily on two issues: the escalating violence against Jews on the public streets in Israel, and Iran’s oft-stated goal and now -near nuclear readiness to annihilate Israel since it is now at 60% enrichment when less than 4% is needed for peaceful use.
Since Jews are not being shot to death, stabbed to death and rammed to death by cars on a weekly basis on Goldberg’s block in Shaker Heights, and since Iran has not yet publicly targeted Shaker Heights for nuclear annihilation, these issues have no relevance for the safe and secure Goldberg.
Richard Sherman
Margate, Fla.