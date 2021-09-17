On Sept. 2 a letter to the editor was published that supports Ben and Jerry’s decision to join the divestment movement against Israel.
I cite the following from Alan Federman’s letter (”Ben & Jerry’s outrage misplaced"):
1. “Jewish settlers commit near-daily attacks on Palestinian residents of the West Bank.”
2. “Israel Defense Forces routinely protects and sometimes participates in these attacks.”
3. “Jews are treating Palestinians on the West Bank and East Jerusalem the way our ancestors were treated in Eastern Europe.”
Regardless of his inaccuracies and bias, here are the facts:
Point one: Any incidents of violence toward West Bank Arabs, extremely rare, have been by fringe groups of fanatics living in illegal settlements. Tzahal (Israeli army) routinely tears them down. In fact, attacks on Jews are all too common (including gunfire fired on commuters while they are driving).
Point two: Completely false. In fact, Palestinians enjoy a better standard of life than prior to 1967. They benefit from quality schools and health care. Ironically, Israeli hospitals even treat the very terrorists who attack them. I have nephews who served in the army and deeply resent this outrageous and ignorant assertion.
Point three: This is so outlandish as to not deserve a response.
By the way, Palestinians who worked in the Ben and Jerry’s factory are now unemployed.
To quote Alan Dershowitz, anti-Zionism is antisemitism. Think of that when you eat your ice cream.
Y. B. Reis
Cleveland Heights