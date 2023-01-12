This misinformed Joel Weiner, who keeps writing grossly slanted letters to the Cleveland Jewish News is in a dreamworld. He thinks that the malignant narcissist former President Donald Trump, is a decent human being. Trump stole top secret documents, stored them at Mar-a-Lago and lied about it.
He also pressured the Georgia Secretary of State into stealing 11,000 votes so he could claim the electoral votes of that state. He sent his neo-Nazi and QAnon cronies to the Capitol to overthrow a legitimately elected government. He never followed any ethics such as the Hatch and Logan acts. He never followed the rule of law. He worked very hard not to have anyone see his tax returns, which appeared to be very deceptive.
Yet Weiner had the gall to call the Biden administration scandalous. If I were Weiner, I would have a greater appreciation of President Joe Biden and the Democrats because they are the ones who still believe in democracy. I hope someday Weiner realizes that autocracies never seemed to work for Jewish people.
Donald Levy
Mayfield Heights