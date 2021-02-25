I wanted to say a few words about the late Cleveland Jewish News Sports Columnist Les Levine. Not having lived in Cleveland since the early 1980s, I only knew of Les through his columns, which I always looked forward to reading (“Levine recalled as icon, hall-of-famer, mensch,” Feb. 12).
On occasion, I would email him with a comment or observation about Cleveland sports and he would always email me back. That’s not something most columnists would oblige. That showed what a down-to-earth mensch he was. I also would often forward his columns to my uncle Marvin in California. Marvin is 96 years old and grew up in Cleveland as a sports fanatic. He really enjoyed reading Les’ columns and even shared them with a friend of his who grew up in Shaker Heights.
I saw Les as a successor to Hal Lebovitz – the next in a line of old-time Cleveland sports know-it-alls. Since Les was older than me, I enjoyed reading his recollections of Indians and Browns teams that existed before my time, players and coaches who my dad and uncle used to tell me about.
With the passing of Les and the imminent demise of the Indians’ name, it is the end of an era. Cleveland sports will never be the same, and I’ll miss both of them.
Mark Jones
Putnam Valley, N.Y.