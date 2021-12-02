I just read the story about Sandy and Harold Levine. (Silver Linings, Nov. 26)

I want to share my experience when I approached them and connected them with the Fuchs Mizrachi School when I taught there quite some years ago. I heard from a teacher that was in charge of the Yom Hazikaron ceremony that because of budget cuts, they will have to cancel the musical part of the program. So, when I came the next day to school, I shared my thought with that teacher, telling her I know a couple which are in charge of a special musical fund. I am going to reach out to them and see if they can help, so we won’t have to give up the music part at the event.

I called the Levines and right away they suggested that they will attend the Yom Hazikaron event and will decide if they can support it. I was happy to see that then they are still helping the school every year with the Yom Hazikaron ceremony. They are very special people and when they see a need of a valuable cause, they are happy to help.

Ann Teomi

Solon

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Disclaimer

The Cleveland Jewish News does not make endorsements of political candidates and/or political or other ballot issues on any level. Letters, commentaries, opinions, advertisements and online posts appearing in the Cleveland Jewish News, on cjn.org or our social media pages do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, its board, officers or staff.