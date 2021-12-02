I just read the story about Sandy and Harold Levine. (Silver Linings, Nov. 26)
I want to share my experience when I approached them and connected them with the Fuchs Mizrachi School when I taught there quite some years ago. I heard from a teacher that was in charge of the Yom Hazikaron ceremony that because of budget cuts, they will have to cancel the musical part of the program. So, when I came the next day to school, I shared my thought with that teacher, telling her I know a couple which are in charge of a special musical fund. I am going to reach out to them and see if they can help, so we won’t have to give up the music part at the event.
I called the Levines and right away they suggested that they will attend the Yom Hazikaron event and will decide if they can support it. I was happy to see that then they are still helping the school every year with the Yom Hazikaron ceremony. They are very special people and when they see a need of a valuable cause, they are happy to help.
Ann Teomi
Solon