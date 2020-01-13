This past week, the Jewish community was again targeted in a violent, anti-Semitic attack – this time in Monsey, N.Y.
The Cuyahoga County Police Chiefs Association condemns such cowardly acts, which are painful reminders of the damage that can be caused by hate and ignorance. We want our fellow residents to know that the brave men and women of our police forces are paying close attention to all houses of worship, as well as the diverse religious and ethnic communities that make Cuyahoga County so special.
Furthermore, we will prosecute anyone who attempts to carry out an attack in our community to the fullest extent under the law – hatred has no home here.
Chief Michael Cannon, President
Cuyahoga County Police Chiefs Association