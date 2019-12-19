President Donald Trump made headlines with some remarks he made at a speech delivered to the Israeli-American Council. Some American Jews “don’t love Israel enough,” he told them. Before we get too emotional about Trump, let us examine the facts.
The facts are that during his administration, Trump has recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital city, recognized the Golan Heights as belonging to Israel and recognized the settlements in historical Judea and Samaria (the modern-day West Bank) as being legal and legitimate. Just last week, he met with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to cement a mutual-defense pact in the event of further Iranian aggression against Israel. It bears repeating that none of these initiatives were ever declared or even pursued by any Democratic administration since 1948.
I don’t agree with everything the president has ever said or the way that he has said it, but maybe the man is right about many of us “not loving Israel enough” because, if we did, we would vote for him even if we had to hold our noses to do it. My Jewish mishpochah – please remember these facts when you vote in November. Jewish-Americans have been blessed financially by the strength of the Trump economy and our family in Israel has been blessed militarily by the strength of Trump’s friendship and support. As the well-respected Jewish radio host Dennis Prager reasons, the benefits of a man’s policies outweigh the negatives of his personality.
Robert and Rebecca Mandel
Olmsted Township