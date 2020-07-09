Apparently neither Regina Brett (“Black Lives Matter. Period,” June 12) nor Ben Cohen (“Get Your Knee Off Our Necks,” June 12) read the Black Lives Matter platform.
The 2016 platform of BLM supports Omar Barghouti’s anti-Semitic boycott, divestment and sanctions movement, which declares the Jewish people of Israel perpetrate genocide against Palestinians and Israel is an apartheid state. BLM deleted the anti-Semitism in its enabling document from its website.
Removing something is not revocation. It is just a PR move. Just as the Red Cross was conned by the Nazis in 1944, many Jews today are conned by BLM’s PR move.
Barghouti has said the purpose of BDS is the euthanasia of the Zionist dream of Israel. Barghouti knows full well the Nazi T4 Euthanasia Program was the foundation of the Final Solution. Barghouti’s use of the word euthanasia leaves no doubt he co-founded BDS to continue the anti-Semitic eliminationist mission formalized by Reinhard Heydrich and Adolf Eichmann at the Wannsee Conference.
A Jew can certainly rally for civil rights without getting in bed with the foundational anti-Semitism of BLM. It is worth remembering a 2002 op-ed by Congressman John Lewis in the San Francisco Chronicle. Lewis recalled the prescient words of Martin Luther King Jr: “When people criticize Zionists, they mean Jews; you’re talking anti-Semitism”.
Not many years ago, prominent Jews made excuses for anti-Semites. It was called the Judenrat. We all know how that worked out.
Richard Sherman
Margate, Fla.