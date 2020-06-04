At a time of pandemic, why would the Ohio Legislature want to make it harder for people to vote safely from home?
That is the apparent intent of Senate Bill 680, the bill sponsored by state Rep. Cindy Abrams, R-Harrison, which places more hurdles in the already complicated process for Ohio voters to vote by mail.
Ohio’s primary was messy, chaotic and confusing with thousands of vote-by-mail ballots not counted and low turnout.
Secretary of State Frank LaRose needs our help to prepare county boards of election for the upcoming general election. Common sense measures would allow voters to apply online for a vote-by-mail ballot and provide prepaid postage for vote-by-mail applications and ballots.
Instead, Abrams’ proposed bill forbids the Secretary of State from mailing vote-by-mail applications to registered voters, reduces the amount of time allowed for early voting and vote-by-mail, and prevents our elected Secretary of State from using federal funding to pay return postage for vote-by-mail applications and ballots.
H.B. 680 is a step in the wrong direction. Contact members of the state and local government committee to oppose a bill that makes it harder for Ohio voters to have their voices heard this November.
Jessica Schreiber
Secretary, Board of Directors
Northeast Ohio Voter Advocates
Cleveland