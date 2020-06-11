This fall, Ohioans should not have to choose between their right to vote and their health. The chaotic and confusing primary election resulted in historically low voter turnout, and countless confused and disenfranchised voters.
The uncertainty caused by the pandemic has made the situation worse. We must ensure that every Ohio voice is heard. As Rabbi Hillel said, “If I am not for myself, then who will be for me? And when I am for myself alone, then what am I? And if not now, when?” Pirkei Avot 1:14.
In this moment of crisis for our democracy, our federal and Ohio legislatures must act swiftly to ensure a safe and secure election that is accessible by all Ohioans. The Ohio legislature should enact common sense reforms
including sending prepaid postage for ballot applications and ballots, allowing online absentee ballot requests (saving both money and time), and adding additional early voting locations and drop boxes, instead of limiting these to one per county.
Options for safe in-person voting must also be implemented, to protect both poll workers and voters. These reforms have been proposed by the Secretary of State and the bipartisan board of elections. The federal Congress must authorize sufficient funds for these reforms to be implemented.
We urge you to contact your state and federal legislators to request they act now, to ensure the fall election is safe, secure and accessible to all.
Laura Kuntz and Dana Trau
Co-Vice Presidents, Advocacy
National Council of Jewish Women, Cleveland