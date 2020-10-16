Tyler Buchanan’s article mentioned that young people often do not have knowledge about the Holocaust and some don’t think the Holocaust actually happened. (“Bill seeks to improve Holocaust understanding in Ohio,” Cleveland Jewish News, Oct. 9)
Ohio is not one of the 15 states in our country who require that Holocaust education is part of the secondary school curriculum.
The 15 states that require that their children learn about this important issue are as follows: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island and Virginia.
I believe our state legislators should pass legislation to include Holocaust education as part of our children’s education in Ohio. If you agree, let them know.
Ellen Klein
Beachwood