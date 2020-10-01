Sometimes it is easy to think that our votes don’t count, or to ask how much can one vote really mean. But I recently attended an event sponsored by NCJW/Cleveland and Temple Emanu El, and was reminded once again of the importance of casting a ballot.

As Judge Ron Adrine, the recently-retired administrative and presiding judge of the Cleveland Municipal Court and a panelist, declared, “We have to educate everyone we can on the importance of voting. We have to convince people that your vote must be important, because if it wasn’t so important, why would people be trying so hard to keep you from doing it?”

There’s still time to request your absentee ballot. The deadline is Oct. 5. Early voting in person begins Oct. 6. Make sure you are registered to vote at your current address by going to boe.cuyahogacounty.gov or calling 216-443-8683.

Susan Ringel

Pepper Pike

