First, did Cleveland Jewish News Columnist Regina Brett have to say Brianna McNeal was recovering from an abortion? Medical procedure would have sufficed. (“Should athletes be trademarked,” July 16)
About Sha’Carri Richardson’s testing positive for THC, I am not condemning her, but she knew the rules she was competing under. Even if it was legal in the locale where she was, and acknowledging she is human and suffering stress, she knew the rules and should accept the consequences of her action. Don’t think the rule is valid (anymore), then work to change it.
Valerie Tate
Parma