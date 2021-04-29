Last week’s Cleveland Jewish News provided two wonderful opportunities to applaud and celebrate the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School community.
JNF-USA has made an outstanding choice in awarding Raquel Flatow Haas and Michael Haas the Tree of Life Award (“JNF-USA to recognize Haas duo with Tree of Life Award,” April 23). Raquel and Michael are enthusiastic and passionate supporters of Israel and are quintessential role models for lay leaders who are committed to doing right.
Just a few pages past the article about Michael and Raquel was the announcement that Dina Rock, one of Mandel JDS’ premier teachers for 25 years, would be assuming the role of director of learning at The Temple-Tifereth Israel (“Rock named director of learning at The Temple-Tifereth Israel,” April 23). There are few teachers who embody the heart and soul of a teacher like Dina. The entire Temple community will benefit from her dedication not merely to teaching – but to learning.
Congratulations, Michael, Raquel and Dina. The Cleveland community and Am Yisrael are the richer for your work on our behalf.
Jerry D. Isaak-Shapiro
Pepper Pike
Shapiro was head of school at Mandel JDS for 17 years.