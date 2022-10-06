The Maltz Museum has taken on a new mission, in its words, to “Stop the Hate.” I hope they will not leave behind the heritage piece. Browsing through the new program guide, there are few if any programs focused on Jewish heritage other than the Holocaust, 1960s civil rights activism and victimhood through various aggressions and insults.
All worthy topics, but a narrow perspective on Jewish contributions to society. Rather, there are aspirational stories of Jewish life, the kind of stories parents of any background would want to share with their children. For example, this year the Genesis Prize that honors living Jewish individuals for significant contributions to humankind was awarded to Dr. Albert Bouria, CEO of Pfizer, for his leadership in delivering the COVID-19 vaccine in record time.
Robert Shwab
Cleveland Heights