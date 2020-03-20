My family and I went to the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage for their Chanukah celebration in December. We walked through the Bernstein exhibit and I learned who this great Jewish man was.
On Martin Luther King Day, my mom took me and my brother, Gilad, to the Maltz again. This time, we listened to Bernstein’s music and learned even more about him.
In February, we went to the Cleveland Orchestra and met Jamie Bernstein. I knew so much about Bernstein’s music because of the Maltz exhibit.
That week, I even got the answer right on “Jeopardy!” It was Bernstein’s “Kaddish.”
I love going to our Maltz Museum and I love being a Jew.
Eytan Shtoff
Mayfield Heights
Eytan is 8 years old.