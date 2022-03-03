Born in Lorain in 1946, I was raised in a community of 300 Jewish families. I can now trace my paternal family back five centuries to the Inquisition. And I recently lost a distant maternal relative, who at age 5, was hidden in a convent while his father was taken to Auschwitz. The enslavement of my people is biblical, literally. My identity commands me to identify with the downtrodden and oppressed.

My wife and I retired to Charlottesville nine years ago. According to our former president, Charlottesville is the home of good Nazis. When I read of Josh Mandel’s allegiance to antisemitic white nationalist propagandists, it shocked me that anyone believes he is a Jew. He stands against our history, our suffering and our courage to stand up against cruelty, bigotry and bullying. To the extent the Cleveland Jewish community embraces him, I celebrate no longer being a part of that community.

Mandel thinks that because he wore a uniform, he is a freedom fighter. Last fall, I visited a memorial to Sophie Scholl, the 21-year-old college student who was beheaded in 1943 for writing against the Nazi treatment of Jews and others. She was a freedom fighter. Mandel is an empty puppet in search of Donald Trump’s hand.

Jordan DelMonte

Charlottesville, Va.

