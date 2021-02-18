I eagerly read the Cleveland Jewish News, my hometown Jewish newspaper, each week online. I love staying connected to the community that raised me and I will always be a proud Clevelander.
Yet, I was so disturbed to read about U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel’s intention to “pulverize the uni-party” (“Mandel tosses hat into ring for US Senate,” Feb. 12). This bellicose language is precisely what we do not need in Washington. We have been “pulverized” enough by hyper-partisan politics of division and fear mongering.
Referring to fellow Americans and public servants as a “cabal,” a term that is often applied to Jews by crazy conspiracy theorists, is dangerous and irresponsible. Following the violent mob-attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, we are now all too aware of the existence of a tinderbox of fringe groups just waiting to unleash havoc with the slightest provocation.
I hope that as Mandel launches his campaign, he will be careful about his political rhetoric, and pursue a message of unity rather than further stoking animosity.
Rabbi Adam J. Raskin
Potomac, Md.