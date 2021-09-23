I am writing to express my sadness, anger and disgust at a fellow Jew who uses the Holocaust to gain political power. I am talking about Josh Mandel, who compared the vaccine mandates which are intended to save lives to Nazi Gestapo actions which led to death.
My parents were both Holocaust survivors. My father was a Schindler Jew who survived the Holocaust with his immediate family thanks to the heroic efforts of Oskar Schindler, who saved 1,100 Jews. My mother, unfortunately, lost most of her family during the Holocaust. Her parents and siblings knew very well what it meant when the Gestapo knocked on their door. They knew with certainty that it would lead to concentration camps and death.
Someone who chooses to compare life-saving COVID 19-related mandates to Gestapo actions in the Holocaust has failed to learn history lessons and should be ashamed of his rhetoric. It is especially appalling coming from a Jewish politician running for the honorable position of U.S. senator. Mandel, you are desecrating the memory of my grandparents, aunts and uncles who perished during the Holocaust and all the other 6 million Jews who lost their lives during that awful period.
You are setting a poor example for our children and grandchildren. I believe you should apologize and stop using the Holocaust to gain political votes from those who deny the Holocaust or just hate Jews.
Ziona Austrian
Beachwood