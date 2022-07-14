These mass shootings are horrible, but usually it is somebody else being affected. But not this time.
The article in the Cleveland Jewish News on the Highland Park shooting now brings it home directly to me (“Mass shooting ‘beyond heartbreaking,’” July 8). One of the couples featured in the article was about my daughter, Rory Rubin, and my son-in-law, Dan Rubin. They live less than three blocks from downtown Highland Park and often walk there.
My granddaughter was in elementary school at the same time as the supposed shooter. When we stayed there, we often walked to the great deli. I recognized all the retail establishments and could see their house on the aerial photos shown. So now, it is more than just personal.
Like what Rory and Dan and the governor said: We are mad and disgusted. When I was in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam period, we thought the M-16 was a horrible killing weapon. Well, the AR-type weapon makes that weapon look like a toy. I don’t want to have to ever experience what I have been feeling these last few days and am asking everyone to stand up and let our leadership know that it is time to say “never again.”
Please, I am sure that none of you ever want to see members of your family directly impacted. So I thank the CJN for bring it forward again.
Neil Dick
Shaker Heights