The Cleveland Jewish News has gone off the rails.
Nearly two years ago, as part of a routine restructuring, Beachwood Mayor Martin Horwitz, made a staffing change that now saves the taxpayers $175,000 annually. Shortly thereafter, city council unanimously approved a severance package for the one affected employee in a public vote. The employee’s separation agreement was and has been public all this time.
Yet, in its recent and extremely disturbing quest to create drama that will drive eyes to its pages and clicks on its website, the CJN rebranded this utterly ordinary development in Beachwood as a late-breaking scandal. This is ridiculous. Everyone knows that new leaders make changes when they come into office, and that employees – especially ones with long tenures – often get negotiated settlements when they depart.
The CJN’s premise that the employee made an “allegation” against the mayor, as touted in its headline and email alert to the community, was shown by its own story to be pure fiction. The lawyers for both the city and the employee said there was no such claim and other council members confirmed the separation was part of a broader restructuring.
As former Beachwood residents, we know the voters of Beachwood have been right to stand with Mayor Horwitz. He cares about the community and keeps his eye on the city’s bottom line.
The CJN needs to stop peddling in innuendo and baseless conspiracies. It is harming its readers and those it covers, and destroying its credibility in the process.
Fran and Mark Doris
Pepper Pike