“For everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven.” In my youth, I vividly remember the scripture was adapted into a popular song by the Byrds, entitled, “Turn! Turn! Turn!”
Woodmere has suffered a challenging period and it is time to turn. Our municipality is guided by a democratic process where the will of the people prevails. A decision was made by the residents during the special election held Feb. 23. Now, we must move forward in a common effort to advance the best interests of the village.
As a result of the election, our residents have expressed a desire for the future direction of our village. Clearly, those on both sides of the question had a right to be heard and recognized for their interest in Woodmere. I encourage friends and neighbors to set aside any differences, should any still remain, and unify our divisions for the good of the village.
There is still much work to be done on behalf of citizens and businesses. We remain in the throes of a global pandemic and keeping families, employees and visitors safe from COVID-19. Our seniors and children need support and guidance and that must be a priority.
I appeal to all elected officials, business partners and interested parties to work to make the village the gem of the Chagrin Valley. That is why we are here at this time and place, to do the work of the people of Woodmere.
Benjamin Holbert, Mayor
Village of Woodmere