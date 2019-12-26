The Cleveland Jewish News’ Dec. 20 edition keeps a streak alive which has become tedious and suspicious. (“Beachwood settles with mayor’s secretary over allegation,” Dec. 20)
By now, we are well aware of the circumstances of the Beachwood City Council investigation of the mayor. There was blanket contemporary coverage of the public reading of the investigation findings, which found nothing of consequence, and of the unanimous vote of the same city council to drop any further formal action, mirroring the sentiment of a community which broadly supports Mayor Martin S. Horwitz.
And yet, two months later, the CJN is trumpeting a front-page exclusive regarding a confidential settlement that actually occurred two years ago and was voted on publicly at that time. Although the Beachwood law director at the time and the employee’s own counsel said no legal action had been threatened, CJN clearly hints at a connection to the earlier investigation, providing yet again a bold font link to the report.
Staff shakeups as a result of a new administration are not earthshattering. Neither are negotiated settlements with terminated employees in the aftermath. They are, in fact, commonplace. If anything, the mayor should be commended for his effort to save the city $175,000 annually through restructuring, not shamed again with a
misleading front-page article and email blast to the community.
To be clear, creating the nexus to the now old news investigation, without any basis, is irresponsible journalism. You need to stop beating that drum.
It is becoming increasingly difficult to avoid concluding that some sort of editorial bias is underfoot.
Andrew Hoffmann
Beachwood