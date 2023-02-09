Kudos to Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy and the Republicans for correctly voting the antisemitic congresswoman, Ilhan Omar, off the Foreign Affairs committee.
Omar has sent out multiple antisemitic and anti-Israel tweets as a congressional member. She also dismissed 9/11 as actions done by “some people’,” unwilling to ascribe blame to where it belonged ... radical Muslims.
It was a bold decision and payback as well for Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats for previously booting Republicans off the committee, with no explanation given.
Shame on Jewish Democrats who rallied behind her, placing political partisanship ahead of the safety and well-being of their own community.
To Jewish Democrats I say, maybe it’s time to rethink your allegiances to a party who coddles rabid antisemites and racist bigots.
Sholom Schonfeld
Cleveland Heights