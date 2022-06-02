I recently returned from a fabulous two-week trip to Israel. My third. Daily, I experienced the wonder of a nation that grew in her 74 years of statehood and three thousand years in our hearts. Since my first visit 50 years ago, such growth has occurred. I was proud beyond measure. A tear came to my eye more than once as I realized how much has changed over my lifetime.
The single heart-wrenching moment of disappointment I experienced was upon seeing the Hebrew words on a wall in Mea Shearim stating “Zionism=Nazism.” I couldn’t reconcile this belief with the safety those residents had in their homes of the neighborhood and in the state of Israel.
Nor could I reconcile that sentiment with the reality of the Shoah presented at Yad Vashem the next afternoon
Bruce Jacobson
Pepper Pike