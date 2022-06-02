Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced he'll sign a bill that permits school districts to arm employees. The Republican-backed measure aims to undo the effect of a 2021 state Supreme Court ruling that said under current law armed school workers would need hundreds of hours of training. The House and Senate both approved the fast-tracked bill Wednesday. The legislation requires up to 24 hours of initial training, and up to eight hours of requalification training annually. DeWine, a Republican, says the bill ensures instruction is specific to schools and includes significant scenario-based training.