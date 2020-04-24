It was with a mixture of great sadness mixed with nostalgia that I read of The Jewish Chronicle and the Jewish News in Britain going into liquidation. The Chronicle has been around since 1841 and is the oldest continuously published Jewish newspaper in the world. The Jewish News is a much younger publication, in existence only since 1997.
As a retired newspaperman, both in daily journalism in St. Louis and later at the Cleveland Jewish News, I am saddened about the demise of any daily or weekly print medium. Indeed, I often think that I was fortunate to have gotten into the field before newspapers began to drop like flies around the world.
As for the Jewish Chronicle, I feel a personal loss, because while at the Cleveland Jewish News, I used the Jewish Chronicle News Service, receiving their bulletins for information about the Jewish world, particularly in other places besides Israel and the United States.
A Jewish newspaper – actually any newspaper – will hopefully always be a source for reliable and interpretive information for the reader who takes an interest in what is happening in Jewish life close to home and elsewhere. Thus, it is that I am very unhappy about the news from Britain about The Jewish Chronicle and the Jewish News (not to mention the recent closing of the Canadian Jewish News). Perhaps, they will yet be bailed out and resurrected in some form.
I’m glad and proud to have been part of the greater newspaper community, and particularly its Jewish branch. May the Cleveland Jewish News continue and prosper for many years to come. Cleveland would surely be a poorer place to live without it.
Jerry Barach
Jerusalem