On behalf of Menorah Park, we would like to offer our gratitude to the entire community for supporting the Menorah Park Foundation’s Virtual Home Run on May 2. It was a picture-perfect day as we hit it out of the park, raising more than $100,000 to support Menorah Park’s annual campaign.
These dollars go directly to helping care for our residents and families and support vital programming and services across our campuses. We so appreciate all the sponsors, donors and participants and those who did peer-to-peer fundraising.
We were thrilled to host the event for the first time following our affiliation with Montefiore in July 2020. This is the seventh year of the event and the second year it’s been virtual. We know how much the community looks forward to this event because of their continued support. Hundreds of people ran, walked, biked or strolled around their neighborhoods, on their treadmills or wherever they pleased – all to support our seniors.
We owe a tremendous thank you to our more than 50 event sponsors. We also want to thank the individuals and teams that helped us raise significant dollars which will make a difference in the lives of our hundreds of seniors on our campuses and in the community, who count on us each and every day.
Our sincere thanks to event co-chairs Andy Isaacs, David Saltzman, Marty Shankle and Robert Zelwin. Please save the date for our eighth annual Home Run on May 1, 2022.
Rick Rivitz, Chair, Menorah Park Foundation, Moreland Hills
Joel Fox, Chief Development Officer, Menorah Park Foundation, Beachwood