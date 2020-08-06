We are writing this letter to express our deep appreciation to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and its exceptional leadership and staff, for the generous support which enabled Montefiore’s affiliation with Menorah Park.
Working together, Menorah Park and Montefiore will continue to provide health care and residential services in a culture of innovation and excellence, guided by Jewish values. With a broader, total community view, we will address the challenges of people across our community as they age.
Jewish Cleveland sustained two full-service aging services organizations for 115 years, but today we were the only Jewish community outside New York City to have more than one. The Federation understood the great benefits to the community of one, strong, sustainable provider of care, better able to meet the coming needs of the baby boomers and retain our ability to help those who cannot pay for long-term care.
Our Jewish community is so fortunate. Perhaps in no other community would two large, complex organizations like this have had the financial backing and community-wide encouragement we have been blessed to see from our Jewish Federation led in previous years by Steve Hoffman and currently by Erika Rudin-Luria. We look forward to growing stronger together with excellence in caring.
Jim Newbrough, President and CEO, Menorah Park
Beth Rosenberg, Chair, Menorah Park Board of Trustees
