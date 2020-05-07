Menorah Park is grateful to Park Synagogue for its generous donation that supports our goal of safety and well-being for our residents, clients and staff, and in a very innovative way.
Thanks to Park Synagogue’s gift, we are now able to add Cupron reusable face masks to our supply of personal protective equipment. These general-use
masks are created with advanced copper-based technology. This means the masks are washable and durable, and most importantly, the protective qualities remain intact.
Since all staff and private caregivers are required to wear general masks at all times while at work, Menorah Park must have a very large supply available for essential caregivers and staff members. Adding reusable masks extends our supply of PPE significantly.
We are fortunate to have a strong PPE supply chain thanks to wonderful community support. Through these combined efforts, we effectively maintain an important measure of protection against the virus. We are truly in this fight together and are overwhelmed by such generosity.
Jim Newbrough, CEO
Menorah Park
Beachwood