The article on mental health and symptoms prompted me to write to share a resource that can help people with varying degrees of symptoms. (“Symptom severity dictates best approach to mental health,” May 20)
The techniques that one learns to employ are helpful to manage our daily lives. The method was developed by neuropsychiatrist Dr. Abraham Low in the late 1930s and is the precursor of cognitive behavioral therapy. We are not professionals, we do not discuss medications, we do not give advice and having a psychiatric diagnosis is not discussed nor necessary. We learn to become self-led, not symptom led, how not to attach danger to our symptoms (harmless expression of a nervous imbalance).
There are in person, online, zoom, telephone meetings – so there are many options to find something that is accessible. The meetings can be an adjunct to any professional help. The website is recoveryinternational.org. The help I have found through Recovery International has been with me over 50 years. COVID-19 prompted me to attend via Zoom with out-of-state meetings. There is no fee, but donations are accepted. Oh, so grateful.
Mary Solomon
Shaker Heights