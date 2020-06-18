We Jews did not kill George Floyd, but an Israeli military tactic did.
The knee on the neck is a
Palestinian-tested tactic used nearly daily in the occupied West Bank. It is not used to advance safety. It is used to dominate, to torture, to intimidate, to dehumanize. It is a tactic designed for cruelty. It is used to show who has
power, who has privilege, and who has been deemed unworthy.
U.S. law enforcement is trained by the Israeli military, sometimes in Israel, paid for by the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, the Anti-Defamation League and Jewish
federations. Other times, JINSA brings the Israeli military to the U.S. as is the case when JINSA convened in
Minneapolis twice. That’s right. The Israeli military trained Minneapolis police in Minneapolis in 2004 and 2017.
JINSA held a similar conference in Columbus in 2005.
Now, retired deputy chief Prioleau Green brought his 2006 JINSA-sponsored
Israeli military training to the streets of Cleveland.
Gratuitous tear gassing of unarmed civilians is an Israeli military tactic, too. So is harassing and arresting journalists documenting crimes of the state.
This odious relationship between U.S. law enforcement and the Israeli military may be news to most American Jews. It needs to be brought to light.
As woke liberals, most Jews want to be seen on the right side of cultural issues, against police brutality and injustice in communities of color.
More knowledge and introspection suggests that our own house needs work, too.
Eric Resnick
Canton