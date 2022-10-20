A sad day when the Cleveland Jewish News publishes a feature article about Max Miller’s candidacy. (“Miller wants return to Trump policies ‘great for every American.” Oct. 7)
He stands against the core values of our democracy and of our Jewish tradition.
My family opposes his candidacy and urges others to oppose his candidacy. We hope that every decent person in our community feels a moral obligation to repudiate him and all others like him – from former President Donald Trump on down – in the strongest possible terms.
And we are so proud of our cousin, Daniel Miller, for his courage staying true to his (and our) core Jewish and core family values by writing an op-ed in the Forward (bit.ly/3g96hKH). Democracy trumps fascism.
Ilana Horowitz Ratner
Shaker Heights