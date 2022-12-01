Before the Cleveland Jewish News wastes any more ink on new Congressman-elect Max Miller claiming to be a voice of the Jewish people and leader in fighting antisemitism, I have just two words: Nick Fuentes.
As long as Miller continues to endorse his former boss, former President Donald Trump (having served as senior adviser in the Trump White House), his words ring completely hollow. Trump continues to stoke the worst bigots and purveyors of hate, including through his recent Mar-a-Lago embrace of notorious antisemites Fuentes and Ye (Kanye West). Miller just can’t have it both ways – especially at this very dangerous time for the Jewish community.
The CJN should cover Miller as a figure warranting attention, but not report uncritically when he claims to be a leader in the battle against hate and abuse.
Eric Biel
Bethesda, Md.