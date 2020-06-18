Norman Millstein was more than a friend to us. When you see someone every week, they become family. In our five short years of friendship, and marriage to Leslie (for which I may be instrumental), we did business, we talked, we dined together, we went out together and we laughed together.
A short life of dear friendship, but the love of a man we got to know – a true gentleman and respected by everyone. We cannot believe he is gone, but definitely in our hearts forever. What a guy.
Donna and Les Glazer
Beachwood