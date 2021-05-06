In regard to David M. Millstone’s equivocal analysis about “illegality” of Israel’s settlements in the West Bank, the world on three occasions has declared the West Bank (Judea and Samaria) and all of what today is Israel to be the reconstituted homeland of the Jewish people, and therefore sovereign Jewish territory. (“Are Israeli Settlements Illegal Under International Law?” March 12)
In 1920, the San Remo Agreement incorporated the Balfour Declaration and the British Mandate for Palestine. It’s a legally binding foundational document under international law.
On July 24, 1922, the League of Nations, consistent with the San Remo Agreement, declared: “Whereas recognition has thereby been given to the historical connection of the Jewish people with Palestine and to the grounds for reconstituting their national home in that country.”
Article 80 of the U.N. Charter (1945) preserves rights granted to the Jewish people under the British Mandate. The charter is an international treaty and supercedes any vote of the U.N. Security Council or the General Assembly. Article 80 prohibits the U.N. from transferring this land to a non-Jewish entity. This land is vested in the Jewish people. Article 80 protects Article 6 of the mandate, which authorizes Jewish people to establish settlements thereon.
I refer Millstone to the words of Eugene Rostow, dean of Yale Law School from 1955 to 1965 and U.S. Under Secretary of State from 1965 to 1969, as expressed in a letter to the editor of The New York Times in 1983 in which Rostow said Israel’s claim to the settlements – based on the above international agreements – was “unassailable.”
Richard Sherman
Margate, Fla.