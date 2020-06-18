I always enjoy reading about the fascinating lives of sabra birds Julie and Irv Auerbach. Julie has been contributing to the Cleveland Jewish News about life in Israel from a Clevelander’s perspective semi-regularly since 2017. I always look forward to reading about this enchanted life – of living with one foot in Jerusalem’s Baka neighborhood and one foot in Shaker Heights. I assume others do too.
Unfortunately, it appears that the CJN has discontinued Julie’s reports since the COVID-19 crisis derailed life as we know it. Julie’s column would be more fascinating than ever now that she’s been forced (temporarily, we hope) to live with both feet in Israel. How are Israel’s policies combating COVID-19 playing out in everyday life? How are people coping? Is the Jerusalem Cinematheque opening back up with reduced capacity? These are just a few of the snippets of everyday life I’d like to read about in the CJN every so often.
Please consider bringing back sabra birds.
Joshua Kramer
Cleveland