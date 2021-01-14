Money is a tool to get people through life. When you are on your death bed, your money and all your material possessions are irrelevant. Nothing matters but all the people in your life that you loved and loved you!
Why do people kill for money? Why are people jealous of what other people have? Money and material possessions make people happy for the moment, but it’s not lasting. Health and happiness are more important, as are all the people in your life.
Today’s generation is all about material things: $300 expensive Jordan tennis shoes and flashy cars. No one is happy like the older days when families had no money but your grandparents lived with you, there were no nursing homes and families ate dinner together and were close with their neighbors.
Marilyn M. Kapucinski
South Euclid