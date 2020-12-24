This letter goes farther back than CJN Columnist Les Levine’s Dec. 18 column on “Monday Night Football memories started in Cleveland.”
The origin of the Cleveland Browns is still unique in professional football. It is the only team named for its first coach, Paul Brown. (Sorry, no relation. Nor am I related to incredible running back Jim Brown.)
Brown created a first when he instituted one running back – Marion Motley– because he could block two defense rushers. That freed up an extra pass catcher for quarterback Otto Graham.
Here is another first. At Northwestern University, he was primarily a running back. During the late 1940s, I watched many Browns games at Municipal Stadium because as a student of nearby Cleveland College, a bleacher seat cost a mere quarter. In those days, many linemen played both offense and defense, not being replaced like a revolving door. So, forgive me about rambling on about other Browns.
David H. Brown
North Bethesda, Md.