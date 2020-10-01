There are those who, like me, moved from Cleveland (1967) but still have a lasting connection with friendships and personal connections. Reading their obits bring back fond memories and connections.
Once again, there is a twosome. Annabel Berkman was a childhood friend of mine. We graduated from the 1944 class at Glenville High School. She was always a class act. Marion Sherwin’s late husband, Ben, was a friend of my brother and senior member of the well-known bakery family on East 105th Street. My father used to sell cases of eggs to them.
David H. Brown
Rockville, Md.