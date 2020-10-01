There are those who, like me, moved from Cleveland (1967) but still have a lasting connection with friendships and personal connections. Reading their obits bring back fond memories and connections.

Once again, there is a twosome. Annabel Berkman was a childhood friend of mine. We graduated from the 1944 class at Glenville High School. She was always a class act. Marion Sherwin’s late husband, Ben, was a friend of my brother and senior member of the well-known bakery family on East 105th Street. My father used to sell cases of eggs to them.

David H. Brown

Rockville, Md.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Disclaimer

Letters, commentaries and opinions appearing in the Cleveland Jewish News do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, its board, officers or staff.